London Unveils Seven-Point Pledge To Ensure Women Safety

A seven-point pledge to ensure women safety at night in London has been unveiled at a City Hall seminar in the British capital.

Night Czar Amy Lame and Deputy London Mayor for Policing Sophie Linden on Monday have called on organisations, businesses and councils to join London Mayor Sadiq Khan's Women's Night Safety Charter, Xinhua news agency reported.

The summit, called Reclaim the Night, brings together representatives from policing, transport, charities and the night-time economy to reaffirm their commitment to improving safety at night.

Mr Khan's charter, the first of its kind covering the entire capital, sets out guidance for venues, operators, charities, councils and businesses to improve safety at night for women. This includes better training of staff, encouraging the reporting of harassment, and ensuring public spaces are safe.

A number of companies and organisations have already signed the pledge, including Transport for London, the Metropolitan Police and night venues, pledged to take action to help lower the risk of crime against women when they are working or enjoying a night out.

"The Women's Night Safety Charter is part of the Mayor's strategy to tackle violence against women and girls. It includes seven key pledges to improve women's safety and perception of safety at night," said a city hall spokesperson.

Mayor Khan has published a strategy to tackle violence, with a record investment of $58 million up to 2020 to make London the safest city in the world for women and girls.

Ms Lame said, "Everyone has a role to play in ensuring the safety of women at night and through the Mayor's Women's Night Safety Charter we're helping to provide a supportive environment for those working, travelling or enjoying our capital at night."

Deputy Mayor Linden said, "London is one of the safest cities in the world but we know that more can be done to improve safety for women at night. We're helping venues and councils to take some simple, but important, steps to help women know that nowhere is off limits to them."