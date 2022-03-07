London Fire Brigade Tackle Blaze In High-Rise, 10 Engines At Spot

"Ten fire engines and 70 firefighters are dealing with a very visible fire on #Whitechapel High Street. Please avoid the area if possible", London Fire Brigade said on Twitter.

A video shared on Twitter by the fire brigade showed a orange flames and smoke pouring out of building.

London:

London Fire Brigade on Monday said it was tackling a fire in a high-rise building in the east of the city, with dozens of firefighters tackling the blaze.

