London Fire Brigade Tackle Blaze In High-Rise, 10 Engines At Spot

A video shared on Twitter by the fire brigade showed a orange flames and smoke pouring out of building.

London Fire Brigade on Monday said it was tackling a fire in a high-rise building in the east of the city, with dozens of firefighters tackling the blaze.

"Ten fire engines and 70 firefighters are dealing with a very visible fire on #Whitechapel High Street. Please avoid the area if possible", London Fire Brigade said on Twitter.

We now have 15 fire engines and around 100 firefighters dealing with the fire on 17th floor of a block of flats on #Whitechapel High Street. One of our 64 metre ladders has also been sent to the scene https://t.co/wyMmpNeYbppic.twitter.com/no57NQ1yab — London Fire Brigade (@LondonFire) March 7, 2022

A video shared on Twitter by the fire brigade showed a orange flames and smoke pouring out of a high-rise building.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)