''Surreal Estate'': Stunning AI Pics Imagine Mumbai's Buildings Floating In Air

Needless to say, Artificial intelligence has given new wings to an artist's imagination. The powerful technology is now enabling many people to generate realistic and stunning artwork that often takes the internet by storm. Hopping on the trend, a digital creator has imagined how Mumbai's buildings would look like if they were floating in the air.

The stunning images show uniquely shaped, modern buildings elevated in the air, floating over Mumbai's cityscape. The hyper-realistic images also shed light on the city's housing issues and imagine the ''surreal'' future of Mumbai's real estate landscape.

The artist named Prateek Arora captioned the images as, ''Mumbai Surreal Estate.'' The images have been made using Midjourney.

Internet users loved the mesmerising images, calling them ''cool'' and ''awesome'' and loved the innovative concept. One user wrote, ''The common man walks on the streets with buildings drifting over them like clouds.'' Another commented, ''This is awesome.''

A third joked, ''High rise situation has gotten out of hand.'' A fourth added, ''I am in love with your brain!!'' Yet another wrote, ''In the clouds for real.''

Notably, Mumbai tops among the most expensive cities in India for accommodation rentals, with prices going through the roof. That's why people are forced to live in tiny apartments, which hardly have any space.

Mumbai is a major economic center in India and attracts a large number of people for work and business, leading to a high demand for housing. This leads to increased competition for rental properties and, as a result, higher rental prices.

Earlier, an Instagram user had highlighted the same issue through a parody video. In the video, he took users on a tour of his extremely tiny and cramped 1BHK apartment in South Mumbai and highlighted the various adjustments that he made to make every square inch count.