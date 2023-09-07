Watch: Man Gives Tour Of His Tiny 1 BHK Flat In South Mumbai, Internet Reacts

Mumbai tops among the most expensive cities in India for accommodation

Needless to say, housing in Mumbai is extremely expensive, and finding a decent place to rent or buy can be a real headache. Mumbai tops among the most expensive cities in India for accommodation rentals, with prices going through the roof. That's why people are forced to live in tiny apartments, which hardly have any space.

Recently, an Instagram user shared a house tour video of a 1 BHK flat in Mumbai, that has left users both amused and concerned. Notably, the video pokes fun at the house tour videos made by real estate agents.

Sumit Palve shared the video on Instagram and wrote, ''Aajao boss Dikha Dunga! South Bombay hai boss compromise to Karna Padega Boss (Come Boss, I will show you. Boss, you will have to compromise because it's South Bombay).''

In the video, Mr. Palve takes us on a tour of his extremely tiny and cramped apartment and highlights the various adjustments that he has made to make every square inch count. He repeatedly says that the buyer needs to ''compromise'' even for a Rs 2.5 crore apartment because the property is in South Mumbai.

The video has triggered a barrage of responses from users. While some were amused, others said that they felt suffocated watching the video and highlighted the housing crisis in Mumbai. Some who lived in bigger houses in other cities said that the video made them aware of their privilege.

One user wrote, "I was suffocating till he reached the terrace."

Another commented, "Imagine the life of people who actually manages to live here." A third said, "Worst thing is, the washroom in kitchen." A fourth added, "Jokes apart, this really made me realise how privileged I am."

A fifth said, "Delhi houses feel heavenly after watching this." Yet another added, "Another person wrote, "My home is at least 10x of this space, and we all siblings grew up thinking we have a small house."

Mumbai is a major economic center in India and attracts a large number of people for work and business, leading to a high demand for housing. This leads to increased competition for rental properties and, as a result, higher rental prices