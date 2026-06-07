London Entrepreneur Stabbed To Death After Money Dispute, Killer Jailed For Life

A London court has sentenced a man to life imprisonment for the fatal stabbing of a 32-year-old entrepreneur following a dispute over money at a luxury high-rise apartment in Vauxhall. According to Metro, Daniel Manuel was stabbed on the 14th floor of the Bondway residential tower after an argument with the resident of the apartment, 36-year-old Fawaz Abdulkareem. Abdulkareem was sentenced to life imprisonment at Croydon Crown Court on 5 June 2026 and was ordered to serve a minimum of 17 years in jail.

The incident occurred after Manuel and a group of friends returned to Abdulkareem's apartment following a night out at a nightclub in July 2025. Prosecutors said a disagreement over finances escalated into violence, with Abdulkareem stabbing Manuel three times using a kitchen knife.

After the attack, Abdulkareem concealed the weapon in the waistband of his trousers and made his way to the building lobby, where he told staff that Manuel had been injured. He later threw the knife from the 14th-floor window in an apparent attempt to dispose of evidence.

When Metropolitan Police officers arrived at the scene, they noticed blood belonging to Manuel on Abdulkareem's clothing. During the trial, Abdulkareem claimed he had acted in self-defence. However, forensic evidence suggested Manuel was likely attacked while his back was turned, undermining that defence.

The jury found Abdulkareem guilty of murder, leading to a life sentence with a minimum term of 17 years.

Detective Inspector Luke Hampton, who led the Met investigation, said: "Daniel was murdered in a moment of extreme violence by a man he thought was his friend. Abdulkareem tried to deceive police, recklessly throwing the murder weapon from the window of the 14th floor of a tower block and cruelly claiming it was Daniel who had attacked him. Met detectives saw through his lies and worked hard to secure a conviction. Abdulkareem's claims of self-defence were dismissed by the jury. Our thoughts remain with Daniel's family and hope this sentence gives them a degree of peace."

Following the verdict, Manuel's wife paid tribute to her husband, describing him as her "home and emotional safety" and remembering him as a loving partner whose loss has left a profound void in the lives of those closest to him.