London City Airport Reopens After World War 2 Bomb Removed From Thames

All flights to and from the airport were cancelled on Monday after the half-tonne ordnance was found at the nearby George V Dock in east London, and a 200-metre exclusion zone was also put in place.
"The World War Two ordnance discovered in King George V Dock has been safely removed by the Royal Navy and Met Police," Robert Sinclair, CEO of London City Airport said in a statement.
