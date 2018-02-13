London City Airport Reopens After World War 2 Bomb Removed From Thames All flights to and from the airport were cancelled on Monday after the half-tonne ordnance was found at the nearby George V Dock in east London.

20 Shares EMAIL PRINT The bomb was removed safely and London City airport reopened. LONDON: London's City Airport reopened and was operating as usual on Tuesday, the airport said, after a World War Two bomb which was found nearby was safely removed from the River Thames.



All flights to and from the airport were cancelled on Monday after the half-tonne ordnance was found at the nearby George V Dock in east London, and a 200-metre exclusion zone was also put in place.



"The World War Two ordnance discovered in King George V Dock has been safely removed by the Royal Navy and Met Police," Robert Sinclair, CEO of London City Airport said in a statement.



"As a result, the exclusion zone has now been lifted and the airport will be open as normal on Tuesday." © Thomson Reuters 2018



