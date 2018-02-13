London City Airport Reopens After World War 2 Bomb Removed From Thames

All flights to and from the airport were cancelled on Monday after the half-tonne ordnance was found at the nearby George V Dock in east London.

LONDON:  London's City Airport reopened and was operating as usual on Tuesday, the airport said, after a World War Two bomb which was found nearby was safely removed from the River Thames.

All flights to and from the airport were cancelled on Monday after the half-tonne ordnance was found at the nearby George V Dock in east London, and a 200-metre exclusion zone was also put in place.

"The World War Two ordnance discovered in King George V Dock has been safely removed by the Royal Navy and Met Police," Robert Sinclair, CEO of London City Airport said in a statement.

"As a result, the exclusion zone has now been lifted and the airport will be open as normal on Tuesday."
(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

