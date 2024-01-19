Airbnb Host Allegedly Raped By Guest Who Promised To Leave 'Good Review'

The woman alleged that the man raped her after offering to massage her

A woman in London has alleged that she was raped by her guest at her home that she had rented out for the first time through Airbnb.

The woman alleged that the 43-year-old man raped her after offering to massage her, reported the New York Post.

The incident was reported from Croydon in May 2021.

She told police that she had never rented out a room in her home before and that Diego Dellarovere was her first guest.

Court was told that Dellarovere booked the room despite living just 12 miles away in Kensington which the woman found "strange."

She told police she had poured them both a glass of wine when he arrived. "Then when I was sitting on the couch he was touching my legs and said, Put on spa music and I can give you a massage," she told police - according to The Telegraph.

The woman alleged that Dellarovere then sexually assaulted and raped her.

Afterwards, she went into her own bedroom and barricaded herself in her room with her kitchen knive, her dog and cat.

She said he returned at about 2 am and went to sleep in the spare room. The following morning, before leaving, he allegedly told her: "I'll leave a good review," reported the Telegraph.

The woman told police she initially thought about just reporting the matter to Airbnb but then decided to file a complaint. "Then my thought was that he is likely going to do that to someone again so I want his name to be flagged," she said.

The man, however, has denied raping the woman or sexually assaulting her.