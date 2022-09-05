Liz Truss To Be UK's 3rd Woman Prime Minister: 5 Facts About Her

Ms Truss will become the UK's third woman prime minister following Theresa May and Margaret Thatcher.

She began her political journey as a teenage member of the centrist Liberal Democrats before switching to the right-wing Conservatives.

In 2016, she campaigned for the UK to remain in the European Union but quickly switched allegiance when Britons backed Brexit.

Truss became foreign minister a year ago after holding a series of ministerial posts in departments including education, international trade and justice.