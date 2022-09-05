Liz Truss To Be UK's 3rd Woman Prime Minister: 5 Facts About Her

Liz Truss To Be UK's 3rd Woman Prime Minister: 5 Facts About Her
Liz Truss was on Monday announced as the UK's next prime minister, after winning an internal leadership contest of the ruling Conservative party, beating rival Rishi Sunak.

Here are top five facts about the new incoming leader:

  1. Ms Truss will become the UK's third woman prime minister following Theresa May and Margaret Thatcher.

  2. She began her political journey as a teenage member of the centrist Liberal Democrats before switching to the right-wing Conservatives.

  3. In 2016, she campaigned for the UK to remain in the European Union but quickly switched allegiance when Britons backed Brexit.

  4. Truss became foreign minister a year ago after holding a series of ministerial posts in departments including education, international trade and justice.

  5. Her sartorial sense and love of photo opportunities - posing in a tank in Estonia and wearing a fur hat in Moscow - have earned her comparisons to Tory icon Thatcher. She also loves karaoke and socialising.



Comments
.