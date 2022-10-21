Liz Truss' 'Out Of The Blue' Exit Puts Her Biographers In A Fix. Here's Why

Liz Truss resigned after 45 days in power, the shortest term for a British Prime Minister

The biographers of Britain's outgoing Prime Minister Liz Truss have suddenly found themselves in strange territory after she announced her resignation yesterday.

James Heale and co-author Harry Cole had written Ms Truss' first biography, Out of the Blue, which is set for release on December 8.

"The inside story of Liz Truss and her astonishing rise to power," reads the descriptor on the book cover, which has a photo of Ms Truss in a blue formal jacket.

The book would need edits now that Ms Truss has resigned. "Back to the rewrites..." Mr Heale, a journalist at The Spectator magazine, tweeted.

"And you can read more about the shortest serving Prime Minister in British political history here," Mr Heale said in another tweet with a link to a page on Amazon where people can pre-order the book.

Back to the rewrites... — James Heale (@JAHeale) October 20, 2022

Some memes began to circulate on social media over the twist in the biography.

"If you think you're having a bad day at work, at least you're not Harry Cole or James Heale, who wrote a book about Liz Truss' rise to power that is not due to be released for six more weeks," Chris Bakke, founder of job search website Laskie, tweeted.

Ms Truss resigned after 45 days in power, the shortest term for a British Prime Minister. Her economic programme sent shockwaves through the markets and divided her Conservative Party. She was appointed over Rishi Sunak.

Ms Truss' chaotic premiership was mortally wounded despite having barely begun. Discounting 10 days of mourning for the late Queen Elizabeth II, Ms Truss had only a week before her political programme imploded, leading to the sacking of her Finance Minister Kwasi Kwarteng.