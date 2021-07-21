On Liverpool's Removal From UNESCO Heritage List, UK Says 'Extremely Disappointed'

UNESCO voted to remove Liverpool's waterfront from its list of world heritage sites. (File)

Britain on Wednesday expressed grave disappointment after the UN's cultural agency UNESCO voted to remove Liverpool from its list of world heritage sites because of overdevelopment.

"We are extremely disappointed in this decision and believe Liverpool still deserves its world heritage status given the significant role the historic docks and the wider city have played throughout history," a UK government spokeswoman said in a statement.

