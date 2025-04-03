US Tariff Announcement Live Updates: US President Donald Trump is set to impose sweeping new "Liberation Day" tariffs on Wednesday, a move that could spark a global trade war.
The 78-year-old President will unveil the measures and plans in the Rose Garden of the White House at 4pm EST (1.30am IST) and the new duties would take effect immediately. A separate 25% global tariff on auto imports is scheduled to take effect on April 3.
According to think tank Global Trade Research Initiative (GTRI), the new tariffs could significantly impact Indian exports. A uniform tariff could leave India facing an additional tax of 4.9% compared to the current 2.8%, impacting sectors like agriculture, electronics, and pharmaceuticals, according to the GTRI's "Reciprocal Tariffs and India" report.
Early Wednesday, Mr Trump posted a one-liner on his Truth Social platform: "It's Liberation Day in America!"
Mr Trump for weeks has said his reciprocal tariff plans are a move to equalise generally lower US tariff rates with those charged by other countries and counteract their non-tariff barriers that disadvantage US exports. Global markets have been jittery for days ahead of the announcement, while countries most likely in the crosshairs have called for talks - even as they ready retaliatory measures.
Key US trading partners including the European Union and Britain said they were preparing their responses to Trump's escalation, as nervous markets fell in Europe and America.
