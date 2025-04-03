Meme Fest After Trump Announces Reciprocal Tariffs On Nearly Every Country

US President Donald Trump has imposed retaliatory tariffs on almost all countries, including its allies, to protect and boost the American economy. On Wednesday, Trump declared a national economic emergency and imposed a minimum 10 per cent tariff on imports.

Soon after the 47th President announced tariffs on countries and places -- including some, where no one lives -- #TrumpTariffs and #TradeWar started trending on X.

One user commented, "Happy Liberation Day! Thanks, Trump for ensuring that we become liberated from our money. I personally will miss being able to buy food. So when Trump said he was going to make America great again, I guess he meant he was gonna take us back to the Great Depression?"

Taking a dig at Trump for putting 24 per cent tariffs on Japanese exports, one user wrote, "Why would a Japanese person in their right mind buy an American built car?"

People also mocked Trump for excluding Russia from these tariffs.

One user commented, "No tariffs or economic measures imposed on Russia by Trump. I wonder why," adding a GIF of Russian President Vladimir Putin smiling.

Someone wrote, "Good news Trumpsters! You soon won't notice how much your groceries cost because everything else is going to cost EVEN MORE."

This person mocked Trump for levying tariffs on the European Union (EU), which is an economic bloc of multiple countries and not a nation.

"It's all a bunch of crap. He's just trying to figure out a way to pay for all of his tax cuts," wrote another user.

Among countries facing steep Trump tariffs were China at 34 per cent, India at 26 per cent, South Korea at 25 per cent and Japan at 24 per cent. The European Union will also face a massive 20 per cent rate.

For China, the latest tariff is over and above the 20 per cent Trump imposed earlier this year for the country's alleged role in the supply chain of illicit fentanyl. That takes the figure to 54 per cent, AFP reported.

"For nations that treat us badly, we will calculate the combined rate of all their tariffs, non-monetary barriers and other forms of cheating," Trump said.