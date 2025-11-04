New York City's voters are set to choose the next mayor to run the country's largest city. The polling stations opened at 6 am local time and will remain open till 9 pm.

Zohran Mamdani, who won the Democratic primary earlier this year, faces former Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who is running as an independent, and perennial Republican candidate Curtis Sliwa, who is trying to land a massive upset.

If Mamdani wins, it would give New York City its first Muslim mayor and youngest leader in generations. If Cuomo wins, he will make a remarkable comeback four years after resigning as governor over sexual harassment allegations. If Sliwa wins, Republicans will take charge of the largest city when New Yorkers are looking for a leader who can keep US President Donald Trump at bay.

Tuesday's general election is being conducted as a traditional one, meaning the candidate who gets the most votes wins. The city's party primaries were determined using ranked-choice voting, which allowed voters to rank candidates in order of preference.

