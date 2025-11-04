Advertisement

Trump Tells New York Jews Not To Vote For Zohran Mamdani As Mayor

Zohran Mamdani, a 34-year-old leftist campaigning on promises to make New York more affordable, is widely expected to win.

United States:

President Donald Trump on Monday smeared Zohran Mamdani, who is vying to become New York's first Muslim mayor, as a "Jew hater" that Jews should not vote for.

"Any Jewish person that votes for Zohran Mamdani, a proven and self professed JEW HATER, is a stupid person!!!" the Republican president posted on his social media platform.

Mamdani, a 34-year-old leftist campaigning on promises to make New York more affordable, is widely expected to win Tuesday's election.

