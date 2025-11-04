Trump Tells New York Jews Not To Vote For Zohran Mamdani As Mayor

President Donald Trump on Monday smeared Zohran Mamdani, who is vying to become New York's first Muslim mayor, as a "Jew hater" that Jews should not vote for.

"Any Jewish person that votes for Zohran Mamdani, a proven and self professed JEW HATER, is a stupid person!!!" the Republican president posted on his social media platform.

Mamdani, a 34-year-old leftist campaigning on promises to make New York more affordable, is widely expected to win Tuesday's election.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)