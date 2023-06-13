Live Updates: Trump To Appear In Court To Face Charges In Secret Docs Case

Live: The documents were discovered at Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida.

Former US President Donald Trump will appear in a federal court on Tuesday at 1900 GMT (12:30 am IST) to face criminal charges for allegedly hoarding classified documents at his beach house in Florida after leaving office.

The documents, which were discovered last year at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida, included sensitive national security information.

Donald Trump said he his indicted by the "corrupt Biden administration" and called it a "Boxes Hoax". Trump is the first sitting or former US President to face federal charges, which is expected to have implications on his second run for the post of President.

Here are the Live Updates on Trump's court appearance:

