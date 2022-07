Rishi Sunak and Health Secretary Sajid Javid late Tuesday.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to resign after over 40 ministers and aides, including three 3 cabinet ministers have quit the government since late Tuesday. Resignations continue to trickle in overnight.

Chancellor Of Exchequer Rishi Sunak and Health Secretary Sajid Javid late Tuesday set off a chain of resignations. On Thursday, UK Education Minister Michelle Donelan resigned two days after in the office.

Here are the LIVE Updates on UK Crisis: