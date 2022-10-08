Lithuanian Biker Tries Longest No-Hand Motorcycle Wheelie Ever, Breaks Record

Arnas Gibieza has set word record for longest no-hands motorcycle wheelie.

There are numerous people who have made history and got recognition in the Guinness Book Of World Records. Adding to the list, a Lithuanian stunt rider broke the record by performing a no-hands wheelie on a motorcycle in September this year. Arnas Gibieza from Lithuania has set a new record for the longest no-hands motorcycle wheelie, travelling for 580 m 81 cm (1,902 ft 32 in).

The 32-year-old man, Mr Gibieza is a professional stunt rider and motorcyclist who has performed stunts in over 400 performances and been to 25 countries.

According to GWR, Mr Gibieza began his journey of performing stunts as a 10-year-old when his sister purchased a scooter but he was the one who used to ride it most of the time. Only a few weeks later did he begin performing wheelies on his own.

The record attempt took place on 3 September 2022 in Vilnius, Lithuania, as part of Red Bull's Showrun, a thrilling event in which spectators may watch extraordinary stunts with cars and motorbikes.

Mr Gibieza is an athlete sponsored by Red Bull and became interested in this record after realising how well it would fit into the show run style, GWR said.

He took just one training session to prepare for the record-breaking but he experienced a limited space there. He could only practise on the required road length on the day of his official attempt.

The attempt took place on a five-lane road in Vilnius's main centre, which had been blocked the night before and also had a large throng gathered cheering for him. Also, the flat piece of ground was 850 m (2,788.71 ft) long in total, with the road level pre-approved prior to the record attempt.

GWR posted a video from the stunt attempt on its official Instagram page two days ago. "Longest no-hands motorcycle wheelie 580 m and 81 cm (1905 ft 6 in) by Arunas Gibeza," reads the caption.

Since being shared, the video has received more than 1.6 lakh views and more than 8,800 likes.

With the biggest challenge of keeping a constant speed of 43 mph (70 km/h), he became successful in his first attempt and made a record.

He has broken the previous record of 567 m (1860.24 ft) set by Rohitesh Upadhyay (India) on October 28, 2019, in Mehsana, Gujarat, India.