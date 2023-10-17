List Of Countries Where Same-Sex Marriage Is Legalised

Same-sex marriage is legal in more than 30 countries.

The Supreme Court of India is scheduled to deliver its judgement on pleas seeking legal validation for same-sex marriage. A five-judge constitution bench headed by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud, Sanjay Kishan Kaul, Ravindra Bhat, Hima Kohli, and PS Narishma had on May 11 reserved its verdict on the petitions after a marathon hearing of 10 days. The central government is opposing same-sex marriage recognition, calling it an urban elite idea and claiming that Parliament should determine and discuss the subject.

Twenty-three countries across the globe have legalised same-sex marriage after nationwide voting while 10 countries have legalised it through court decisions.

Here is a list of more than 30 countries where marriage equality exists:

Netherlands: 2001

Belgium: 2003

Canada: 2005

Spain: 2005

South Africa: 2006

Norway: 2009

Sweden: 2009

Iceland: 2010

Portugal: 2010

Argentina: 2010

Denmark: 2012

Uruguay: 2013

New Zealand: 2013

France: 2013

Brazil: 2013

England and Wales: 2014

Scotland: 2014

Luxembourg: 2015

Ireland: 2015

United States: 2015

Greenland: 2016

Colombia: 2016

Finland: 2017

Germany: 2017

Malta: 2017

Australia: 2017

Austria: 2019

Taiwan: 2019

Ecuador: 2019

Ireland: 2020

Costa Rica: 2020

Switzerland: 2022

Mexico: 2022

Chile: 2022

Slovenia: 2022

Cuba: 2022

Andorra: 2023

Estonia: 2024

The data was sourced from the Human Rights Campaign's report titled "Marriage Equality Around the World." According to the organisation, debates on marriage equality are also going on in the Czech Republic, Japan, Philippines and Thailand.