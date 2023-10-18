'Israel Is Only Country That...': Fauda Actor's Big Claim Over War With Hamas

Amidst the ongoing conflict between Israel and Palestine, Israeli actor and 'Fauda' star Lior Raz has once again spoken up in support of his nation.

The actor, on Instagram Stories, wrote a powerful note that read, "Israel, the only country on earth that needs to defend itself for defending itself."

One week ago, Lior Raz, well-known for his Netflix series, "Fauda," shared a video of an attack on Instagram. In the video, he was joined by Yohanan Plesner, the president of the Israel Democracy Institute, and journalist Avi Yissascharov.

Captioning the video, Mr Raz stated, "Accompanied by Yohanan Plesner and Avi, I headed down south to join hundreds of brave 'brothers in arms' volunteers who tirelessly worked to aid the population in southern Israel."

He added, "We were dispatched to the bombarded town of Sderot to evacuate two families."

Apart from Lior Raz, many International celebrities have raised their voices against Hamas.

Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot, in her Instagram post, wrote, “I stand with Israel you should too. The world cannot sit on the fence when these horrific acts of terror are happening!”

American singer Madonna posted a video of the attack on X (formerly known as Twitter) with a note that read, “What is Happening in Israel is Devastating.. Watching all of these families and especially children being herded, assaulted and murdered in the streets is Heartbreaking. Imagine if this was happening to you??”

“To All who are Suffering or who will suffer from this conflict. Im Praying For you. I am aware that this is the work of Hamas and there are many innocent people in Palestine who do not support this terrorist organisation,” she added.

Israeli-born American actress Natalie Portman showed her support for Israel by posting a message on Instagram. Her note conveyed, “My heart is shattered for the people of Israel. Children, women and the elderly have been murdered and abducted from their own homes. I am in horror at these barbaric acts and my heart is pounding with love and prayers for the families of all affected.”

The Israel-Hamas began on October 7 when the Palestinian group launched a sensational land-sea-air assault on Israel, killing over 1,400 people.