From Trump Critic To Trusted Ally: The Political Journey Of Lindsey Graham

Lindsey Graham, the garrulous son of South Carolina pool hall owners, rose to become a fixture on the global stage and one of the most prominent advocates of American military might in the US Senate.

A former military lawyer who reached the rank of colonel in the Air Force, the wisecracking Graham was known for his Southern drawl, political flexibility and reliably hawkish stance on foreign policy. He ran for the Republican presidential nomination in 2016 as a determined opponent of Donald Trump, then became one of the new president's staunchest allies.

In his typical high-energy manner, Graham had just returned to Washington from a trip to Ukraine, having announced a deal with the Trump administration for a new package of sanctions against Russia. He was due to appear on NBC's "Meet the Press" on Sunday to discuss it. Trump appeared in the senator's place.

"I just can't believe it," Trump said. "He was like a member of the family."

Graham died Saturday night after what a preliminary report from the Washington, D.C., medical examiner said was a tear in his aorta. He was 71.

His death brought encomiums from world leaders and, closer to home, Republicans and Democrats alike, a mark of his influence and his ability to befriend colleagues of different political persuasions. In an outpouring of tributes, lawmakers expressed their shock and remembered his good humour, kindness and zest for the political arena.

Graham was part of the "Never Trump" movement during his 2016 run and feuded heatedly with his reality television star rival during the campaign. He was especially upset at Trump for "slandering" his close friend and political brother-in-arms, Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz. "You know, run for president, but don't be the world's biggest jackass," Graham said.

By coming around to Trump, particularly in the years after McCain's death in 2018, Graham amassed influence as an intermediary to the White House. Graham and Trump enjoyed a close relationship and became frequent golfing partners, though their relationship ruptured for a time after the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol.

Still, a year later, Graham was urging Republicans to rally behind Trump again rather than side with critics calling for his political exile.

"Can I just say to my Republican colleagues - can we move forward without President Trump?" Graham said on Fox News in 2022. "The answer is no," he said, adding "we can't grow without him."

Graham was born to Millie and Florence James Graham of Central, South Carolina on July 19, 1955. The couple owned a restaurant, bar and pool hall in the town. Graham, his parents and younger sister all lived in one room in the back of the building.

"It was one room, where we all slept, we all ate, we watched TV, the sofa, everything was in one room," his sister Darline recalled in 2015.

Only a C student in high school, Graham still became the first member of his family to attend college at the University of South Carolina. While he was at college, his mother died of Hodgkin lymphoma. Months later, his father was diagnosed with prostate cancer and died of a heart attack.

Graham, a lifelong bachelor who never had children, became the guardian for his younger sister after his parents' death, and later in life often extolled the benefits of Social Security that helped keep them financially afloat.

After earning his law degree, Graham served as a judge advocate general in the Air Force, starting as a defence attorney for accused troops and eventually rising to the Air Force's chief prosecutor in Europe. He remained a reserve or National Guard member for decades.

Upon returning to South Carolina, Graham soon dove into politics. He won a statehouse seat in 1992 and then a U.S. House seat in 1994.

In 2002, when Strom Thurmond, South Carolina's senior senator, decided to retire at 99, Graham ran for his seat and won. He quickly took to the Senate and its emphasis on relationships.

Much of Graham's career was defined by his close relationship with McCain and Joe Lieberman, a Connecticut Democrat who later became an independent. Calling themselves "The Three Amigos," the senators travelled the world and pushed for U.S. intervention in several places, particularly the Middle East after the 9/11 attacks.

When McCain died in 2018, Graham broke down in tears on the Senate floor as he memorialised his friend.

"He failed a lot, but he never quit," Graham said.

In the latter part his career Graham leaned on his legal background to take a key role in judicial appointments, especially to the U.S. Supreme Court. In 2018, when Trump's nominee, Brett Kavanaugh, faced accusations of sexual misconduct, Graham helped turn the tide with an impassioned defence of the federal judge.

Still, Graham's partisan side was usually tamped down as he positioned himself as a dealmaker. Almost any bipartisan "gang" in the Senate always has had him as a member.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)