Lessons From India Helping Us Across The World: Amazon CEO In Mumbai

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis met Amazon CEO Andy Jassy in Mumbai on Wednesday. "It was a great pleasure to meet and welcome the CEO of Amazon Mr. Andy Jassy in Mumbai today. I re-appreciated how Amazon chose Mumbai for its 1st Indian cloud infrastructure region back in June 2016. Since then, Maharashtra and Amazon's partnership has only deepened over the last decade," Devendra Fadnavis said.

"We had a nice discussion on how Maharashtra is India's technology capital and Amazon is the integral partner in the State's digital transformation journey. I was glad to know about the progress of the projects announced via MoU with AWS at Davos in 2025 — an $8.3 billion expansion in Maharashtra — Amazon's biggest single-state commitment — generating 83,100 jobs in India," Fadnavis added.

Speaking about specific cities in Maharashtra contributing to the partnership, the Chief Minister said, "Amazon has robust physical infrastructure in our state with 6 fulfilment centres and over 200 delivery stations for serving the people across India and world. Over 22,000 entrepreneurs and small businesses are exporting to customers across the world with Thane, Mumbai, Pune, and Kolhapur ranking among India's top 50 exporting cities on Amazon."

"I also appreciate Amazon's social commitment for Maharashtra's environment — including a Rs 10 crore investment in the Vaitarna hydro basin expected to replenish 1.3 billion litres of water annually and benefit 700 farmers; planting 300,000 trees in the Western Ghats, and investing US$1.2 million to restore flamingo habitats around Thane Creek," Devendra Fadnavis added.

Commenting on his visit, Amazon CEO Andy Jassy said, "Great to be in India and visit an Amazon Now micro-fulfilment center in one of the busiest areas of Mumbai. The things you need quickly—groceries, shampoo, baby products, and more—get picked and delivered just minutes after ordered. Customers are loving it… Prime members triple their shopping frequency once they start using it, and we've seen orders double every quarter since launch."

"It's our fastest-growing ecommerce business unit in India and we're expanding to 300+ cities as part of our plan to build the country's largest delivery-in-minutes network. And what we've learned building it here is now helping us scale it across the US and around the world," Jassy added.

Speaking on efforts to ensure better working conditions for gig workers, Andy Jassy said, "Teams are also investing in how we support delivery associates including expanding our air-conditioned rest centers to 250 across the country (open to anyone in the industry), plus education scholarships for their kids, and upgraded insurance."