Leo XIV To Benedict XVI: When Popes Spoke About Matters Beyond Church

Pope Leo XIV has found himself in the firing line of President Donald Trump after calling for peace and an end to the American-Israeli war on Iran. He doubled down on his earlier statement, soon after Trump criticised him in a long social media post and called his stance “terrible for foreign policy.”

Popes have, at different times, stepped beyond purely religious matters and spoken on global issues. They sometimes agreed with political leaders and sometimes openly discarded their views. These interventions have often shaped conversations far beyond the Church.

A look at the times Popes spoke about matters beyond the Church:

Pope Francis and his stand on migrants and climate

Pope Francis was one of the most vocal voices on global issues such as migration, poverty and climate change. Through documents like Laudato Si, he connected faith with environmental responsibility and openly criticised global systems that exploited the poor.

Pope Benedict XVI and the Islam controversy

Pope Benedict XVI sparked global outrage in 2006 after quoting a Byzantine emperor linking Islam with violence. The remarks led to protests and riots in several countries, deeply straining relations with the Muslim world.

Pope John Paul II and Poland's democratic movement

During his 1979 visit to Poland, Pope John Paul II delivered a powerful message that said, “Do not be afraid.” His words later became a symbol of resistance and are widely believed to have inspired the movement against Communist rule.

Pope Paul VI and his call for global peace

Pope Paul VI introduced the “Day of Peace,” observed every year on January 1. The day aims at promoting efforts to end conflicts. His consistent appeals for peace influenced future leaders, including opposition to major conflicts like the Iraq War in 2003.

Pope Pius XII and the Holocaust debate

Pope Pius XII remains one of the most debated figures for his silence during the Holocaust. While some criticise him for not speaking out, others argue he worked quietly to help save thousands facing persecution.

Pope John XXIII and his reformist approach

Often called “Good Pope John,” he was known for his warm and simple approach. He surprised many by starting the Second Vatican Council, which changed how the Church connected with the modern world. He spoke about peace, fairness and inclusion in a way people could relate to. He was later canonised in 2014.