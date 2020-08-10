Lebanon Government On Brink As Fourth Minister Quits Since Beirut Blasts

The resignation of the minister, Ghazi Wazni, brings the entire government of Prime Minister Hassan Diab closer to collapsing.

The explosion in Beirut has killed at least 158 and injured over 6,000 others

Beirut:

Lebanon's finance minister stepped down Monday in the fourth resignation from a government under fire over the deadly port blast that ripped through the capital, a ministry official told AFP.

The resignation of the minister, Ghazi Wazni, brings the entire government of Prime Minister Hassan Diab closer to collapsing over the August 4 explosion that has reignited angry street protests.

