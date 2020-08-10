Lebanon Government On Brink As Fourth Minister Quits Since Beirut Blasts

Beirut:
Lebanon's finance minister stepped down Monday in the fourth resignation from a government under fire over the deadly port blast that ripped through the capital, a ministry official told AFP.
The resignation of the minister, Ghazi Wazni, brings the entire government of Prime Minister Hassan Diab closer to collapsing over the August 4 explosion that has reignited angry street protests.
