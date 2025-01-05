Advertisement

Lawyer Quits High-Paying Job, Takes Rs 1.3 Crore Pay Cut To Curb Burnout

Ms Hayes transitioned to the tech industry, accepting a position with a significantly lower salary of $220,000 per year (about Rs 1.9 crore)

Read Time: 2 mins
Lawyer Quits High-Paying Job, Takes Rs 1.3 Crore Pay Cut To Curb Burnout
Ms Hayes started making content for TikTok and documented her budgeting efforts

Emily Hayes, a former lawyer earning a substantial $370,000 (about Rs 3.1 crore) per year, made a bold career move that involved a significant financial sacrifice. After experiencing burnout and an emotional breakdown due to the demanding nature of her job, she decided to prioritize her well-being over her lucrative career. Ms Hayes transitioned to the tech industry, accepting a position with a significantly lower salary of $220,000 per year (about Rs 1.9 crore). This decision, while challenging from a financial standpoint, has allowed her to pursue a more fulfilling career path and prioritize her mental health.

"Working at a law firm can make your life so unpredictable. You can never count on free time in the evenings or logging off before 10 pm. I think you really have to love the work you're doing to make that trade-off of your time feel worth it," Hayes told CNBC Make It.

Reflecting on the poor work-life balance in her previous job, she shared, "I felt like I had to choose between meeting the expectations of my job and being there for the people I love in the way I wanted to. The tension between the two left me panicked."  

However, transitioning to a significantly smaller paycheck came with its own set of challenges. Hayes admitted to the outlet that adjusting to the six-figure pay cut was "much harder" than she had anticipated. While her previous income allowed her to "spend without much thought or stress," she now has to adhere to a strict budget.  

Last year, Ms Hayes started making content for TikTok and documented her budgeting efforts. "I'm really fortunate that I still make enough to live comfortably," she told the media outlet. 

"The biggest change with this pay cut has been shifting my mindset around money," Hayes explained. "I realized I needed to think carefully about my purchases, even when they didn't seem extravagant."  

Emily Hayes, Woman Quits Job To Curb Burnout, Burnout
