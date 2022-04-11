'Lawmakers Of Imran Khan's Party Will Quit If...': Former Pak Minister

Imran Khan on Sunday continued with "external conspiracy" allegations. (FILE)

Former Pakistan minister for information and broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry announced on Sunday that his party members would resign from the National Assembly on Monday if the nomination of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shahbaz Sharif is accepted.

Fawad told the media that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman chief Imran Khan chaired a meeting of the party's core committee, where he reiterated that his ouster was part of a regime-change operation back by foreign powers, Geo News reported.

"When decisions related to a country's internal affairs are made from outside, it's the biggest sign of its slavery."

The former minister said that the PTI has nominated former foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi as the candidate for the Pakistan prime minister's slot. He informed that the party's core committee said that all PTI members should resign from the assemblies.

"We will start off by resigning from the National Assembly," he said. "And if Shahbaz Sharif's nomination papers are accepted, then we will tender our resignations tomorrow."

In the early hours of Sunday, 174 lawmakers in the 342-strong lower house of parliament voted in favour of the no-confidence motion against Imran Khan. The opposition parties have nominated Shehbaz Sharif as their joint candidate for the country's Prime Minister's election, scheduled on Monday.

Taking to Twitter, Imran Khan on Sunday continued with "external conspiracy" allegations, saying today is the beginning of a renewed struggle for independence.

"Pakistan became an independent state in 1947, but today is the beginning of a renewed struggle for independence against an external conspiracy to change power. It is always the people of a country who protect and defend their sovereignty and democracy," the former Pakistan Prime Minister tweeted.

Imran Khan chaired the first parliamentary board meeting of his party after the Pakistani parliament ousted him in a vote of no confidence.

Earlier, Imran Khan sought to link the opposition's move to oust him through a no-trust vote with "foreign conspiracy" and named the United States in some of his speeches. However, the United States rejected his allegations.

