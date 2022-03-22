Latest Ukraine Satellite Pics Show Burning Apartments, Storage Tanks

Burning storage tanks and damage in industrial area. High-res here

Latest satellite photos by Maxar Technologies show widespread destruction across Ukrainian cities amid relentless Russian bombardment. Eight people are killed in the bombing of a shopping centre in northwest Kyiv. The 10-storey building is completely destroyed in the blast. Russia claims the mall was used to store rocket systems.

Nearly 3.5 million Ukrainians have now fled the country following Russia's invasion, the United Nations says, of 10 million who have been displaced from their homes.

Burning apartment buildings likely shelled by artillery. High-res here

Burning and damaged buildings near train station. High-res here

Russian ground forces deployment near Dublin, 18 miles north of the Ukraine border and approximately 45 miles northwest of Chernihiv, Ukraine. High-res here

Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky on Monday said his country would be "destroyed" before it surrenders its cities to invading Russian forces, as he doubled down on a call for direct talks with Vladimir Putin as the key to ending the war.