"That Son Of A Bi**h": Late Night Host Jimmy Kimmel Hits Out At Trump Again

Jimmy Kimmel and Stephen Colbert, two of America's biggest late-night hosts, swapped chairs — and stories — in a mega crossover Tuesday. In episodes taped for “The Late Show” and “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”, the long-time friends and frequent critics of President Donald Trump took turns interviewing each other about being taken off the air.

The result was a comedy with a pinch of reminder of how the late-night TV landscape was shifting under the current political landscape.

In the episode of The Late Show, Colbert asked Kimmel if he ever thought "the president of the United States would be celebrating your unemployment?"

Jimmy Kimmel on Donald Trump: “That son of a bitch. It's really unbelievable. I never imagined that we'd ever have a president like this and I hope we don't have another president like this again” pic.twitter.com/FXgTTZqDh9 — Marco Foster (@MarcoFoster_) October 1, 2025

“I mean that son of a bitch, you know, is really unbelievable,” Kimmel said.

“No, I never imagined that we'd ever have a president like this. And I hope we don't ever have another president like this again," he continued, earning a laugh from the audience.

While CBS has decided to cancel Colbert's show in 2026, Kimmel was suspended last month after a threat from Federal Communications Commission chair Brendan Carr and attacks by President Donald Trump over comments he made about the suspect in the killing of conservative activist Charlie Kirk.

The Republican President had celebrated the news of both hosts being taken off the air in gloating social media posts. While the future of Colbert's show remains uncertain, Kimmel returned to the air next week with an emotional monologue and mega-ratings.

“I never even imagined there would ever be a situation in which the president of our country was celebrating hundreds of Americans losing their jobs...Somebody who took pleasure in that. That, to me, is the absolute opposite of what a leader of this country is supposed to be,” Kimmel told Colbert.