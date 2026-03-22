Lashkar Terrorist Bilal Arif Sarafi Stabbed, Shot Dead By Family In Pakistan

Bilal Arif Sarafi, a commander of the terrorist group Lashkar-e-Taiba, was stabbed and shot dead by his family members after the Eid prayers in Pakistan on Saturday, sources said.

The incident reportedly took place near the destroyed Lashkar-e-Taiba headquarters near Markaz in Muridke.

The exact reason behind the murder is not known yet, but intelligence sources suspect a family dispute.

Those involved in the murder have been arrested, sources added.

Several videos claiming to show the aftermath of the crime have surfaced on social media, where the terrorist can be seen lying lifeless on the ground. However, their authenticity could not be verified.

According to reports, Bilal was responsible for the recruitment in the terror wing's Muridke Centre by identifying young men to propagate their agenda. His job was reportedly to brainwash the people by providing them with ideological training.

Bilal was not wanted in India.

Terror boomerang in Pakistan

Pakistan, which cultivated terror networks as instruments of foreign policy for decades, has become its own prey. The country ranked first on the Global Terrorism Index (GTI) 2026 for the first time, becoming the world's most terror-affected country in 2025, with 1,139 deaths, 1,045 attacks, 1,595 people injured, and 655 hostages.

Across South Asia, Pakistan is the only country where the situation worsened in 2025 - every other nation in the region recorded an improvement.

The two provinces in Pakistan that have witnessed the most terror incidents are Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan, with 74 per cent of attacks and 67 per cent of deaths. The dominant terror group is the Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan - which conducted 595 attacks and was responsible for 637 deaths, or 56 per cent of all terrorism fatalities in the country in 2025.