Lashkar Proxies Attend Shoaib Akhtar's Brother's Funeral, Shows Video

The leadership of terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba's political wing was spotted at the funeral of legendary Pakistani pacer Shoaib Akhtar's brother Shahid Akhtar in Islamabad, adding to concerns about how terrorists enjoy a safe haven in the neighbouring country.

Those who attended the funeral included close associates of 26/11 mastermind Hafiz Saeed, showed a video released by the Pakistan Markazi Muslim League (PMML), the LeT's political proxy. Saeed is the founder of LeT.

The PMML's Islamabad chief Inam-ur-Rehman Kamboh was seen present in images that surfaced from the funeral. Besides, Abdullah Toor, PMML's deputy general secretary, Hafiz Umar PMML's zonal general secretary, Amjad Bhatti, chairman of the Khidmat Committee, and others were also present.

The video showed them standing in a queue and praying for the departed soul.

Shahid Akhtar died three days ago due to cardiac arrest, Pakistani media reported.

Confirming the tragedy in his family, Shoaib said in a post, "I'm very saddened to share that my beloved older brother, Shahid Akhtar, has returned to Allah Subhana wa Taala. Namaz-e-Janaza time & place will be informed in the morning."

He hasn't addressed the latest criticism over LeT proxies attending his brother's funeral.

The attendance of terrorists at an event led by a public figure in Pakistan justifies India's concern that the country shields terror masterminds and offers them a free space to operate.

India had been a victim of Pakistan-sponsored terrorism over the decades and has repeatedly pulled Islamabad at various global platforms for their failure to act against terror activities.