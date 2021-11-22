Landslide Victory In Regional Vote For Disputed Venezuelan President Maduro's Government

President Nicolas Maduro's 2018 election is not recognized by part of the international community. (File)

The government of President Nicolas Maduro, whose 2018 election is not recognized by part of the international community, has won a landslide victory in Sunday's regional ballot, according to election officials.

Candidates aligned with Maduro have won 20 of the 23 governor posts and the mayorship of the capital Caracas in the face of a divided opposition running in an election for the first time in three years.

