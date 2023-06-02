Landlord In Canada Fatally Shoots Young Couple Over Tenant Dispute: Cops

The young couple were recently engaged to marry.

A landlord in Canada killed a young couple who lived in his building over an apparent housing dispute before being shot dead by police. According to ABC News, police in Hamilton said that the 57-year-old fatally shot tenants Carissa MacDonald, 27, and Aaron Stone, 28, outside a home in Stoney Creek, Ontario, on Saturday evening. The couple was found dead by police, who described them as "truly innocent victims".

As per the outlet, Hamilton Detective Sergeant Steve Berezuik said that the two were "fleeing the residence" when they were shot. "This is a very tragic incident," he added.

The cops informed that the couple rented the basement of a home belonging to a 57-year-old man, who lived upstairs. The young couple were recently engaged to marry. While Ms MacDonald was an educational assistant, Mr Stone was an electrician, the outlet reported.

Also Read | 20-Year-Old Developer From Indore Asmi Jain Wins Apple Swift Student Challenge

The police didn't reveal full details of what led up to the tragic shooting as an investigation is still ongoing. However, they said that the landlord-tenant dispute didn't involve "a missed rental payment".

"The early indication on that is it sounds like there was some type of dispute regarding the state of the home," the cops said, adding, "The specifics I don't think I'll get into at this point in time".

According to New York Post, the landlord, whose name was not released, barricaded himself in the residence when cops arrived and armed himself with multiple firearms registered in his name as negotiators tried for several hours to convince him to surrender peacefully.

However, the suspect fired at an armoured police vehicle and then shot multiple times at cops on the scene. Officers then fired back, striking the landlord, who was then pronounced dead at the scene. Now, six investigators and four forensic investigators have been assigned to the case.