Kuwait Issues Radiation Advisory After Strikes Near Iran Nuclear Plant

Kuwaiti authorities issued a rare radiation advisory on Wednesday, cautioning residents about radiation exposure because of escalating strikes near Iran's Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant.

In a video message released by the National Guard, officials outlined basic safety steps in the event of an emergency, stressing that the nearest reactor sits more than 240 kilometres (149 miles) away, a distance they said would significantly reduce the impact of any leak.

Residents were advised to remain indoors, avoid unnecessary movement outside, and keep all windows and doors sealed.

The alert follows a series of US-Israeli attacks reported near the Bushehr facility over the past week. The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) confirmed that a projectile struck the plant on Tuesday, though Iran reported no damage and no injuries among staff.

That strike came just days after another projectile landed near the site on March 17 amid ongoing military operations in Iran. While that incident also caused no casualties or structural harm, it was described as perilously close to sensitive nuclear infrastructure. The IAEA warned that even such near-misses carry significant risks and urged all parties to show restraint to prevent a potential nuclear safety emergency.

In a further sign of growing concern, Russia withdrew another group of personnel from the Bushehr plant on Wednesday following what it called a "reckless" air strike near the reactor. Iran's atomic energy organisation said the projectile that landed inside the plant's compound on Tuesday night was launched by the United States and Israel.

Russia, which helped construct the Bushehr plant along Iran's Gulf coast and continues to provide technical support, had been working on two additional reactors before the conflict erupted.

