Kuwait's crown prince, Sheikh Meshal al-Ahmad al-Jaber Al-Sabah, was named the oil-rich country's new emir after the death on Saturday of his predecessor Sheikh Nawaf, state television reported.

"Kuwait's cabinet names crown prince, his highness Sheikh Meshal... emir of the state of Kuwait," the broadcaster said.

