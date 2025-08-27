Any Meeting Between Putin, Zelensky Must Be "Well-Prepared": Kremlin

Any meeting between the Russian and Ukrainian presidents must be "well-prepared", the Kremlin said Wednesday, further pushing back on the idea that a peace summit between Vladimir Putin and Volodymyr Zelensky was likely to take place soon.

"Any high-level or top-level contact must be well-prepared to be effective," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters, including AFP, in a briefing call.

Peskov also said the heads of Russian and Ukrainian negotiating teams were "in touch", but that no date had been set for future talks.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)