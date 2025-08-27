Any Meeting Between Putin, Zelensky Must Be "Well-Prepared": Kremlin

Russian and Ukrainian negotiators are in touch, but no new talks have been scheduled.
- Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov emphasised careful preparation for high-level talks
- Heads of the Russian and Ukrainian negotiating teams are in contact
- Dmitry Peskov said no date has been finalised for future talks
Any meeting between the Russian and Ukrainian presidents must be "well-prepared", the Kremlin said Wednesday, further pushing back on the idea that a peace summit between Vladimir Putin and Volodymyr Zelensky was likely to take place soon.
"Any high-level or top-level contact must be well-prepared to be effective," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters, including AFP, in a briefing call.
Peskov also said the heads of Russian and Ukrainian negotiating teams were "in touch", but that no date had been set for future talks.
