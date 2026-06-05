"Come Anytime To Moscow": Kremlin Accepts Zelensky's Offer To Meet Putin

Volodymyr Zelensky is welcome to meet his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in Moscow "any time", the Kremlin said Thursday after the Ukrainian president called to set a date for a face-to-face meeting between the pair to end the war.

"Zelensky can come at anytime to Moscow," state media quoted Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov as saying, adding that Putin had not yet been shown Zelensky's letter.

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