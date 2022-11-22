Kourtney Kardashian Keeps Her Son Reign's Hair In A 'Secret Drawer'

Kourtney was slammed in the past for not cutting Reign's hair.

US reality TV star Kourtney Kardashian recently revealed in a conversation with Khloe Kardashian that she keeps her son's hair after he cut it. In a joint conversation with Interview Magazine, the reality TV star said that she keeps Reign's hair in a "secret drawer."

"I have Reign's hair because we didn't cut his hair until he was five," the 43-year-old said. "So I have his long braid and I smell it often," she added.

Kourtney shared that she and ex-Scott Disick did not cut Reign's hair until 2020. They gave him a buzz cut, a dramatic change from his long blond locks. The 'Kardashians' star also posted pictures of the transformation on her Instagram handle. She captioned the post, "Not ok."

Kourtney was slammed in the past for not cutting Reign's hair. She responded to a user who asked if she will save Reign's precious locks. She replied, "It will be with me forever."

Meanwhile, in the past, the US reality TV star slammed the paparazzi for selling old photos of her running errands when her husband Travis Barker was hospitalized due to 'life-threatening pancreatitis' in July.

Taking to Instagram Story, Kourtney wrote, "And to the paparazzi who sold pictures of me 'out and about' while my husband was in the hospital fighting for his life...these were photos actually taken weeks ago, (I can't even remember the last time I wore that sweatsuit in the photos)."