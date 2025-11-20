Kiwi Solo Traveller Shares Update After Harassment By Sri Lankan Man: 'Lot Of Victim-Blaming'

A New Zealand woman who was sexually harassed by a man during her solo trip in Sri Lanka has shared an update after the video of the incident she posted went viral. Molly, who is originally from Christchurch, said 'things had escalated', adding that she was surprised to find some people 'victim-blaming'.

"Ever since I posted this video a few days ago, things have escalated. If you haven't seen it yet, it was about being harassed by a man on a solo trip in Sri Lanka. I genuinely didn't expect it to blow up," said Molly, adding: "So many people have commented, and it's been shared across so many different platforms. Because of this, responses happened that I didn't expect to come in...how there was a lot of victim-blaming, a lot of people saying that's what you get for solo travelling as a female."

Molly pointed out that not only men but women were also blaming her for the incident. "Even from other women, like this, who said I have no survival skills, and my personal favourite is that I should travel with a man to protect myself from men."

The 24-year-old Cantabrian, however, thanked the Sri Lankan police for reacting quickly by launching the probe and apprehending the man.

"After the video spread on social media. I contacted the Sri Lankan police, and they immediately started an investigation and a manhunt for this person. I can't thank the Sri Lankan person enough -- they were amazing, their response was so incredible. Within four days of my posting this video, he had been located and arrested. He is currently going through the court process, and the police said they will keep me updated on what happens.

"Now I know my situation could have been much worse and unfortunately, it has been worse for other women out there. But I am still glad that the conversation is spreading because this is still a relaity that women around the world face every single day."

'Please Don't Let...'

The vlogger highlighted that women should be able to solo travel anywhere in the world, as they are not the problem, but the men who do not know how to behave properly.

"One incident does not define a country, and it doesn't define solo female travel. Sri Lanka is an incredible place, and I felt safe for my entire month on the road. Please don't let one man's behaviour shape your view of a whole culture," Molly wrote in the accompanying caption.

The Kiwi national, who runs a travel Instagram account documenting her extensive travels, was four days into the trip when the man started following her on his scooter. The man was filmed asking her for sex, to which she repeatedly declined, before indecently exposing himself and masturbating in front of her as she drove away at speed.