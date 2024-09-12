King Charles' Warm Hug With New Zealand Women's Rugby Team

The rugby team also clicked a selfie with King Charles.

King Charles shared a joyful moment with the New Zealand women's rugby union team at Buckingham Palace, where he exchanged hugs with the Black Ferns.

The rugby team also clicked a selfie with King Charles, in a memorable moment shared by the Black Ferns on social media.

It was New Zealand's winger Ayesha Leti-I'iga who broke the protocol and asked the King if he was okay to share hugs with the Black Ferns. To which King Charles did not waste any time and immediately agreed to it.

"We all wanted a hug, but only if it's okay with you," Leti-I'iga asked politely.

"A hug? Why not?" King Charles replied.

Currently, The Black Ferns are in the UK to take on England's Red Roses on Saturday at Twickenham.

Ahead of the match, Buckingham Palace hosted the New Zealand women's rugby union team to honour the visiting players.

Meanwhile, The Royal Family announced that the King and Queen will travel to Australia and Samoa from October 18 to 26.

"Their Majesties The King and Queen will undertake an Autumn Tour from Friday 18th - Saturday 26th October 2024. This will include a Royal Visit to Australia, State Visit to The Independent State of Samoa and attendance at the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) 2024," The Royal Family stated in a statement.

King Charles will also attend the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) which will take place in Samoa.

"The King's visit to Australia will be His Majesty's first to a Realm as Monarch, whilst the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in Samoa is the first The King will attend as Head of the Commonwealth. In both countries, Their Majesties' engagements will focus on themes designed to celebrate the best of Australia and Samoa, as well as reflecting aspects of The King and Queen's work," it added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)