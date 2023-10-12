King Charles, Prince William, and Kate Middleton Condemn Hamas Attacks, Voice Support for Israel

The British royal family is expressing solidarity with Israel following the unexpected attacks by Hamas operatives that resulted in the deaths of more than 1,000 civilians over the past weekend. While the King and other senior members of the royal family have denounced the attacks, Prince William and Kate Middleton issued a joint statement on Wednesday evening strongly condemning Hamas' brutal act of violence.

The BBC reported, quoting Palace sources, that the King was "appalled", and condemned the "barbaric acts of terrorism in Israel". The Prince and Princess of Wales are "profoundly distressed" by the events since strikes began on Saturday, according to their spokesman. He said the couple believes all Israelis and Palestinians will be "stalked by grief, fear, and anger".

"A spokesperson for The Prince and Princess of Wales said, 'The Prince and Princess of Wales are profoundly distressed by the devastating events that have unfolded in the past few days. The horrors inflicted by Hamas's terrorist attack upon Israel are appalling; they utterly condemn them," the statement shared on microblogging platform X, formerly known as Twitter, read.

"As Israel exercises its right to self-defense, all Israelis and Palestinians will continue to be stalked by grief, fear, and anger in the time to come. They hold all the victims, their families, and their friends in their hearts and minds. Those the Prince of Wales met in 2018 overwhelmingly shared a common hope-that of a better future."

"In the midst of such terrible suffering, the Prince and Princess continue to share that hope without reservation."

Meanwhile, Israeli forces reported that approximately 1,200 people, the majority of whom were civilians, had lost their lives in the Hamas attack, marking it as the most devastating in the nation's history.

As Israel pounded Hamas targets in the Gaza Strip, a densely populated enclave of 2.3 million people, in response, the number of deaths there has also reached 1,200 people, including a high number of civilians, according to Palestinian authorities.

More than 338,000 people in the enclave have been displaced, according to the United Nations.



(With inputs from agencies)