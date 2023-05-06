'Not Just A Spectacle': What Rishi Sunak Said On King Charles's Coronation

"No other country could put on such a dazzling display," he said. (file)

Minutes before the beginning of King Charles III's coronation ceremony, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak called it a moment of "extraordinary national pride".

Mr Sunak, who along with his wife Akshata Murty will be at the head of a procession of flag-bearers as the UK's flag is carried by a high-ranking Royal Air Force (RAF) cadet, in an Instagram post said the event is not just a spectacle, but a "proud expression of our history, culture, and traditions".

"Today's Coronation is a moment of extraordinary national pride.

No other country could put on such a dazzling display.

But it is not just a spectacle.

It's a proud expression of our history, culture, and traditions.

It is a vivid demonstration of the modern character of our country.

And a cherished ritual through which a new era is born.

God Save The King!" he posted from his Instagram profile.

Rishi Sunak, a practising Hindu, will also make history by giving a reading from the Bible as the head of the UK government.

King Charles III's coronation - the first of a British king since 1937 - is the religious confirmation of his accession after the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, last September.