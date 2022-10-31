King Charles Feels 'Betrayed' By Meghan Markle's Interviews About Royal Family: Report

King Charles was very fond of the Duchess of Sussex

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry, and Meghan Markle may not be working members of the royal family but King Charles III keeps a tab on all their public appearances, according to a royal expert.

Royal expert Christopher Andersen told US Weekly, "Oh, I think they pay attention." The author of Brothers and Wives: Inside the Private Lives of William, Kate, Harry, and Meghan also shared that Charles feels betrayed by some of her opinions on the royal family. Mr Andersen however, did acknowledge that Meghan Markle is 'justifiably' sharing her story after stepping down from her senior duties in 2020.

He further mentioned that King Charles was very 'fond' of the Duchess of Sussex and now he's somewhat 'bewildered.' "I think - as far as Charles is concerned, specifically - you know, he feels betrayed," the author said. He also pointed out that King Charles "walked Meghan up the last half of the aisle" at her wedding in place of her own father, Thomas Markle. "I mean, he really was very fond of her. And I think he's somewhat bewildered."

Mr Andersen said that while the Queen was 'used to handling this kind of behaviour from the Sussexes, King Charles is still finding his footing.'

He said, "I don't think it threw her as much as it has thrown at Charles, and understandably so, because this is his son and the daughter-in-law who ... [have] said some pretty hurtful things."

Earlier this month, Meghan Markle talked about Queen Elizabeth II's death. She told Variety that it was a complicated time for her and her husband. "There's been such an outpouring of love and support. I'm really grateful that I was able to be with my husband to support him, especially during that time."

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex made a host of startling revelations in a 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey, including the fact that Meghan's request to seek help for her deteriorating mental condition was denied by the institution and that members of the royal family raised concerns about the colour of their baby's skin.