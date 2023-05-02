King Charles' Coronation: 5 Facts About Queen Consort Camilla

Camilla Rosemary Shand was born on 17 July 1947 to parents Major Bruce and Rosalind Shand at King's College Hospital in London. The Queen Consort was first educated at Dumbrells School, in Sussex, and then at Queen's Gate School in South Kensington. She also attended Mon Fertile school in Switzerland and studied at the Institut Britannique in Paris, according to the Royal Family website.

On 9th April 2005, The Prince of Wales and Ms Camilla Parker-Bowles were married in a civil ceremony at the Guildhall, Windsor. They were joined by around 800 guests at a Service of Prayer and Dedication at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle. The Service was followed by a reception at Windsor Castle hosted by Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

The Queen Consort was previously married to Brigadier Andrew Parker Bowles and the marriage was dissolved in 1995. The couple had two children, Thomas Henry and Laura Rose, born in 1974 and 1978 respectively.

Since her marriage to The King in 2005, The Queen Consort has become the Patron or President of over 90 charities. Her Majesty's charity work is varied but several themes prevail health and well-being, promoting literacy, the arts, animal welfare and supporting survivors of rape and sexual assault.