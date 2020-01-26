Kindergartens, Schools, Universities In Beijing To Remain Shut Amid Virus Scare: State Media

Separately, the Beijing government said it will not lock down the city, China National Radio reported.

China is scrambling to contain the virus spread as death toll reaches 56

Beijing:

China's capital Beijing will delay reopening the city's kindergartens, schools and universities, state-owned China National Radio (CNR) said on its official page on the micro-blogging website Weibo on Sunday.

The measures are aimed at preventing the spread of the Wuhan coronavirus, according to CNR. Schools are currently closed for the Lunar New Year holiday.

Separately, the Beijing government said it will not lock down the city, CNR reported.



