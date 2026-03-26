"Just In Case Enemies Appear": Belarus President Gifts Rifle To Kim Jong Un

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko gifted Kim Jong Un an automatic rifle during his maiden visit to Pyongyang, joking that the North Korean leader may need it "in case enemies appear", state media said Thursday.

Both nations have aided Russia in its war in Ukraine, with Pyongyang dispatching ground troops and weapons and Minsk serving as a launchpad for the invasion in 2022.

The two leaders signed a "friendship and cooperation" treaty on Thursday after Kim gave a lavish welcome to Lukashenko, declaring the two countries were now "entering a new phase".

Video footage released by Belarusian state media showed Lukashenko presenting Kim with what appeared to be an automatic rifle, prompting Kim to respond with a mock reloading gesture and say "thank you".

Lukashenko gifted Kim Jong Un a rifle “in case enemies show up.” pic.twitter.com/7lQUGgJoFK — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) March 26, 2026

"That's right," Lukashenko said, adding, "Just in case enemies appear," prompting Kim to laugh.

The video also showed Kim presenting Lukashenko with a large mosaic vase bearing a portrait of the Belarusian, with the North Korean leader appearing to explain that crafting it involved around 30 seashells.

Both Belarus and North Korea have aligned themselves with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russia's Vladimir Putin to create a "multipolar world" and challenge Western hegemony.

Lukashenko said the world's major powers "ignore and violate the norms of international law", appearing to criticise the United States.

Kim Jong Un said North Korea opposes "illegitimate pressure on Belarus from the West".

In addition to the friendship and cooperation treaty, the two sides agreed to expand cooperation across sectors ranging from agriculture to information, Belarusian state media said.

The visit was wrapped up with Kim personally accompanying Lukashenko to the airport for a "warm farewell", it added.

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