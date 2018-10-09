Kim Jong Un Has Invited The Pope To North Korea, Says South Korea

South Korean President Moon Jae-in will deliver Kim Jong Un's invitation when he meets Pope Francis next week during his trip to Europe.

World | | Updated: October 09, 2018 12:11 IST
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has invited Pope Francis to Pyongyang (Reuters)

Seoul: 

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has invited Pope Francis to Pyongyang, South Korea's presidential Blue House said on Tuesday.

South Korean President Moon Jae-in will deliver Kim's invitation when he meets Francis next week during his trip to Europe, Blue House spokesman Kim Eui-kyeom told a news briefing.

During the summit of the two leaders last month, Kim told Moon he wanted to invite the pope to North Korea, the spokesman added.

