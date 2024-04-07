Killed In Bedroom, Mutilated In Kitchen: How A UK Man Murdered His Wife

The marriage between Metson and Holly was a facade.

It could well pass off as a chapter from Chuck Palahniuk's 2005 crime and gore novel Haunted. But the tale of UK native Nicholas Metson, described as an "evil monster" by prosecutors, killing his wife Holly Bramley, and in the manner in which he carried out the murder, is all fact.

Holly, a 26-year-old woman with her whole life ahead of her, fell victim to the twisted machinations of her own husband. Metson, 28, residing in Lincolnshire, was not just a husband turned murderer but also a manipulator, with a history of domestic violence charges. Metson had a prior record of convictions related to former partners, including offences in 2013, 2016, and 2017.

The tragedy began to unfold in March last year when Holly's dismembered body parts were discovered floating in a river. Her body was cut into 200 pieces.

A Failed Marriage

According to testimony presented in court, the marriage between Metson and Holly was a facade, with the couple going through a myriad of issues, largely because of Metson's psychotic nature. Behind closed doors, Holly faced torment and manipulation, her spirit gradually eroded.

Holly previously escaped her residence with her pet rabbits, seeking assistance from the police after her partner killed her hamsters by placing them in a food blender and microwave. Additionally, he put her puppy inside a washing machine, leading Holly to discover the animal dead and spinning inside the appliance.

Married in 2021, the couple's relationship was on the brink of separation prior to the murder, as disclosed during proceedings. On one fateful day in March last year, the facade collapsed entirely.

Metson initially claimed his wife had been abusive, pointing to a bite mark on his forearm, and alleged she had left home on March 19 to join a local mental health support group. However, subsequent investigations exposed Metson's falsehoods, leading to a search of the flat.

The Lincolnshire Monster

Lincolnshire Police, responding to a call, stumbled upon a scene straight from a nightmare. The stench of ammonia and bleach hung heavy in the air, bloodstained sheets lay discarded in a bathtub, while the kitchen floor bore silent witness to the horrors enacted within.

"At one point Mr Metson joked she might be hiding under the bed," a prosecutor said, as quoted by the BBC.

The prosecutor suggested that Holly was likely stabbed multiple times in the bedroom before being dismembered in the bathroom and her remains concealed in the kitchen larder. Metson's bite mark indicated possible restraint tactics.

Following the murder, Metson withdrew funds from his wife's account and searched online for information regarding benefits after a spouse's death and supernatural phenomena.

"What benefits do I get if my wife has died" and "Can someone haunt me after they die?" were two things he Googled.

50 Pounds For Disposal

Nearly seven days later, prior to the police's arrival at his residence, he handed over 50 pounds to his acquaintance for assistance in discarding the severed body parts. According to court testimony, the friend sent a text message stating, "Just received 50 pounds for disposing of a body."

The following day, a person out for a morning walk stumbled upon plastic bags drifting in the Witham river. Among them, one contained a human hand and another held Holly's shaven head. Divers subsequently recovered 224 body parts, with several still unaccounted for. According to court testimony, the body had been dismembered in a manner that made determining the cause of death impossible.

Metson has kept silent regarding the motives behind his wife's murder. His lawyer argued that his diagnosis of "autism spectrum disorder" played a role in the killing.