Khaleda Zia Critical, Son Says Return To Bangladesh Not In His Control

Bangladesh Nationalist Party's self-exiled acting chairman Tarique Rahman on Saturday said his return to home country was not entirely in his control even as his mother and former prime minister Khaleda Zia fights a "very critical" ailment.

Khaleda Zia, the 80-year-old Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) chairperson, was admitted to a private hospital on November 23 when she developed a chest infection that affected both her heart and lungs.

In a predawn Facebook post on Saturday from London, the 60-year-old Rahman, who has been living in the UK since 2008, said "like any child," he longs to be near his mother at this "moment of crisis." "But unlike others, to make a unilateral decision in this regard is not in my hands alone nor solely within my control. The sensitivity of this matter also limits the scope for detailed explanation," he wrote.

Rahman, the only surviving offspring of Khaleda Zia, however, said his family remained hopeful that "once the current political realities reach the expected stage, my long and anxious wait to return to my homeland will finally come to an end." He further said in his post that his mother was in a "deep crisis" and remained under intensive medical care and informed that a team of specialists from both home and abroad are providing the highest level of professional care to her.

However, his post did not elaborate what issue prevented his return to Bangladesh.

The UK has not clarified his status citing confidentiality provisions in the relevant British law.

Hours after Rahman's post appeared on his Facebook page, Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus' office said the Interim government had no objections regarding his return (to Bangladesh).

"There are no restrictions or objections from the government in this matter," Yunus' press secretary Shafiqul Alam said in a Facebook post.

BNP emerged as the frontrunner in Bangladesh's changed political landscape with the toppling of deposed prime minister Sheikh Hasina's Awami League in a student-led violent street protest on August 5, 2025.

Three days later, the interim government led by Yunus took over, which disbanded Awami League activities under the country's tough Terrorism Act, meaning the party cannot take part in the general elections scheduled for February next year.

Neither Rahman, nor Hasina's son Sajeeb Wazed Joy are in Bangladesh, known for largely hereditary political culture.

In an interview with BBC Bangla service late on Friday, US expatriate Joy said a "foreign game" is underway to bring a change in the leadership of the country's two major parties.

"A game is underway from abroad to change the leadership of both the parties (Awami League and BNP)," BBC Bangla quoted Joy, who has been ICT expert for Hasina's government, as saying.

Joy, however, did not elaborate what he meant by the "game" and who was playing it.

Asked if he wanted to lead Awami League in his mother Hasina's absence or follow in her footsteps, Joy said, "The party will take the final decision." Hasina has been living in India since her ouster last year.

