Biden Urges House To Elect New Speaker Quickly After Kevin McCarthy Removed

Kevin McCarthy Ousted: Joe Biden said that House must elect a new speaker to face new challenges.

President Joe Biden wants the US House of Representatives to swiftly choose a new speaker after Republican Kevin McCarthy was axed by his own party, the White House said Tuesday.

"Because the urgent challenges facing our nation will not wait, he hopes the House will quickly elect a speaker," Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)