"Ketamine Queen" Pleads Guilty To Selling Drugs That Killed Matthew Perry

A woman branded as the “Ketamine Queen” pleaded guilty Wednesday to selling Matthew Perry the drug that killed him, becoming the fifth and final defendant charged in Perry's overdose death to admit guilt.

Jasveen Sangha pleaded guilty to five federal charges, including providing the ketamine that led to Perry's death. Her trial had been planned to start later this month.

Perry's mother, Suzanne Perry, and his stepfather, “Dateline” reporter Keith Morrison, sat in the audience. It was their first time attending court proceedings since the announcement of the indictments one year ago.

Wearing tan jail garb, Ms Sangha stood in court on Wednesday next to her attorney Mark Geragos as she repeated “guilty” five times when US District Court Judge Sherilyn Peace Garnett asked for her pleas.

Before that, she answered “yes, your honour” to dozens of procedural questions, hedging slightly when the judge asked if she knew the drugs she was giving to co-defendant and middleman Erik Fleming were going to Perry.

“There was no way I could tell 100%,” she said. She later added, to a similar question on vials of ketamine she gave to Fleming, that “I didn't know if all of them or some of them" were bound for Perry. The comments didn't affect her plea agreement.

Prosecutors had cast Sangha, a 42-year-old citizen of the US and the UK, as a prolific drug dealer who was known to her customers as the “Ketamine Queen,” using the term often in press releases and court documents.

Making good on a deal she signed on Aug 18, Sangha pleaded guilty to one count of maintaining a drug-involved premises, three counts of distribution of ketamine, and one count of distribution of ketamine resulting in death.

"She feels horrible about all of this. Nobody wants to be in the chain of causation for lack of a better term,” Geragos said outside the federal courthouse in downtown Los Angeles. “She feels horrible and she's felt horrible since day one.”

Sangha admitted to selling drugs directly to 33-year-old Cody McLaury, who died from an overdose in 2019. McLaury had no connection to Perry.

Prosecutors agreed to drop three other counts.

Geragos, whose other clients have included Michael Jackson, Chris Brown and the Menendez brothers, told the judge that the deal was reached “after a robust back-and-forth with the government.”

The final plea deal came a year after federal prosecutors announced the indictments in Perry's Oct 28, 2023, death after a sweeping investigation.

Sangha is scheduled to be sentenced on Dec. 10. She could get up to 65 years in prison. The judge is not required to give her a shorter term because of the plea agreement, but prosecutors said they will ask for less than the maximum. None of the co-defendants have been sentenced. Sangha has been in custody for about a year, while her co-defendants have been released on bond.

“I thought the government was turning the responsibility in this case on its head,” Geragos said outside court. "I think that most people, if you talk to them about this case, their biggest problem with it is, ‘why is she in custody and the people, whether it's medical professionals or the people who are actually ingesting the drug, or the people who were administering the drug, are out?'”

Geragos suggested that he would provide mitigating evidence before sentencing.

Sangha and Dr. Salvador Plasencia, who pleaded guilty in July, had been the primary targets of the investigation. Three others — Dr. Mark Chavez, Kenneth Iwamasa and Fleming — pleaded guilty in exchange for their cooperation.

Perry was found dead in his Los Angeles home by Iwamasa, his assistant. The medical examiner ruled that ketamine, typically used as a surgical anaesthetic, was the primary cause of death.

Sangha presented a posh lifestyle on Instagram, with photos of herself with the rich and famous in cities around the globe. Prosecutors said she privately presented herself as a dealer who sold to the same kind of high-class customers.

Perry had been using ketamine through his regular doctor as a legal, but off-label, treatment for depression, which has become increasingly common. Perry, 54, sought more ketamine than his doctor would give him, and his search for more led him to Sangha through his friend Fleming about two weeks before his death, prosecutors said.

Fleming messaged Perry's assistant saying her ketamine was “amazing” and that she deals only “with high-end and celebs.”

Perry bought large amounts of ketamine from Sangha, including 25 vials for $6,000 in cash four days before his death, prosecutors said.

Perry struggled with addiction for many years, dating back to his time on “Friends,” when he became one of the biggest stars of his generation as Chandler Bing. He starred alongside Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer for 10 seasons from 1994 to 2004 on NBC's megahit series.