Kerala Boy Dies After Falling From Dubai High-Rise: "Was Taking Airplane Photos"

A 19-year-old Kerala boy, who was visiting the United Arab Emirates, died after falling from the terrace of a building in Dubai's Deira. Mohammed Mishal, a resident of Kerala's Kozhikode district, was visiting his cousins and had been in Dubai for about 15 days, according to a Gulf News report.

Mishal, who according to his family members was a photography enthusiast, had reportedly gone on top of a multi-story building to take photographs of flights when the accident occurred.

"He was staying with his cousins here while his parents remained in Kozhikode. He had been in Dubai for about 15 days," Haneefa K K, a family friend, told Gulf News.

The airport was near the building where the incident occurred, and Mishaal was reportedly trying to capture a close-up shot of a plane when he lost his balance and fell from the top of the building.



"He was passionate about photography. As the airport is nearby, he was likely trying to capture a close-up shot when his leg got stuck between two pipes and he lost balance, falling to the ground," Haneefa said.

Mishal was rushed to Rashid Hospital immediately after the accident but could not be saved, Khaleej Times quoted a social worker as saying.

"He had several internal injuries," the social worker said, adding that Mishal was alive until he reached the hospital but died soon after.

Mishaal was pursuing a diploma in civil engineering at a college in Kozhikode. He is survived by his parents and two sisters, the report said.

"It's a tragic loss. We are completing the legal formalities and hope to repatriate his body soon," Haneefa said.

According to a Khaleej Times report, this is the second such case this year when a teenager fell to his death from a high-rise in the UAE. In April, Alex Binoy, a 17-year-old student awaiting his intermediate results, died after falling from the third-floor apartment in Abu Dhabi.